In brief: 'The Chosen' season 6 teaser trailer and more

Fans of the King of Pop will soon get to watch Michael at home. The music biopic about Michael Jackson will begin streaming on Starz on Aug. 10. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. Jaafar Jackson stars as his uncle in the film, which also features performances by Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller and Laura Harrier ...

The teaser trailer for The Chosen season 6 has arrived. Prime Video shared its first trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres Nov. 15. New episodes are set to debut weekly through Dec. 6. Its season finale will arrive as a theatrical film, which is set for release on March 12, 2027. Season 6 will cover the events of Jesus' final day through the lives of the people who loved him ...

Morgan Spector has found his next role. The actor is set to star as Robert Langdon in the upcoming Netflix series adaptation of The Secret of Secrets. This new show will be based on the mystery thriller novel from bestselling author Dan Brown. Specifically, it will cover the sixth installment in his Robert Langdon series ...

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