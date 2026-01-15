In brief: 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 4 official trailer and more

The official trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 has arrived. Netflix released the new trailer for the upcoming season that debuts on Feb. 5. The 10-episode season finds Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, coming face to face with his most challenging case yet — his own ...

The upcoming God of War series at Prime Video has cast Ryan Hurst to play the lead character of Kratos. Hurst previously played Thor in the Playstation game God of War Ragnarök and already has established familiarity with the franchise. God of War is based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. It has already received a two-season order from the streamer ...

Taylor Tomlinson is going back to her stand-up roots. The comedian will debut her fourth comedy special, Prodigal Daughter, on Netflix Feb. 24. This hourlong special finds Tomlinson unpacking religion. She talks about what it's like to deconstruct your faith, process religious trauma, explore your sexuality and confront a fear of death. The special was filmed at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In addition to performing and writing this comedy special, Tomlinson directed it and serves as an executive producer ...

