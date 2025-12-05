In brief: 'The Night Agent' season 3 teaser trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The teaser trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming season of the show that stars Gabriel Basso. The streamer also announced that season 3 will premiere on Feb. 19, 2026. This time around, agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young treasury agent who fled to Istanbul after killing his boss ...

Some new faces are joining the cast of The Hunting Wives. Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan are joining the ensemble as recurring guest stars. They'll play the roles of Nadia Kelly and Lincoln Trout, respectively. Season 2 is currently in production with returning stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman ...

Kate Walsh is stepping back into her scrubs. The actress is set to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in an upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy, as Variety first reported. Walsh will appear in the episode airing on Jan. 29, 2026, titled "Strip That Down" ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!