In brief: 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3 trailer and more

Materialists is headed to HBO Max. The A24 film will make its streaming debut on Nov. 7. It will premiere on HBO linear a day later on Nov. 8. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal star in writer/director Celine Song's sophomore film. It follows an ambitious young matchmaker from New York City who finds herself torn between her imperfect ex-boyfriend and a brand-new suitor ...

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns for season 3 very soon. The trailer for the third season of the Hulu reality series has arrived, and it shows off the upcoming revelations and scandals that the group of Latter-day Saints will encounter. Season 3 of the hit series premieres on Nov. 13 ...

The forecast calls for Weather Girl on Netflix. A new drama series based on the sold-out Edinburgh Fringe one-actor stage show by Brian Watkins is headed to the streamer. Julia McDermott will star as Stacey, an ambitious local TV forecaster, in the upcoming limited series. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, A24 and Amanda Burrell will executive produce the upcoming show ...

