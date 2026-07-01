In brief: 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' gets streaming date and more

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is headed to streaming. The animated movie based on the popular Nintendo franchise will make its streaming debut to Peacock on July 30. The sequel film features a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Brie Larson, Donald Glover and Glen Powell. It finds Mario and Luigi traveling across the galaxy to save Rosalina from threats like Bowser Jr. ...

The Reacher spinoff Neagley has received a release date on Prime Video. The new action series will premiere on Sept. 16. Additionally, season 4 of Reacher will debut its first three episodes on Aug. 12, followed by weekly new episodes that culminate with Neagley's debut. Maria Sten stars as the fan-favorite character Frances Neagley, a private investigator from Chicago and the former protégé of Jack Reacher ...

There's a new showrunner in town. Deadline reports that Dutton Ranch has found a brand-new showrunner in Benjamin Cavell. This comes after Paramount+ renewed its Yellowstone spinoff series for season 2 in June. Chad Feehan, who served as season 1 showrunner, exited the show ahead of its premiere ...

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