In Brief: 'The Traitors' huge for Peacock, and more

Peacock announced on Thursday, January 25, that The Traitors has become the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms, according to Nielsen. The reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, also ranked as the #9 streaming original series for overall minutes viewed in its first full week on the platform. Additionally, The Traitors season 2 debut on January 12 became the most-watched reality series debut on Peacock. Streaming reach is also up 75% from season 1. New episodes of The Traitors are available to stream every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET ...

Neon dropped the first trailer for Immaculate, the forthcoming horror film starring Anyone but You's Sydney Sweeney. Immaculate stars Sweeney as Cecilia, an American nun who embarks on a new journey in a convent in the Italian countryside. However, the journey becomes a nightmare when her miraculous pregnancy takes a terrible turn ...

Paramount+ has canceled Wolf Pack after just one season. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the streaming service was initially on board with giving the sci-fi drama, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, a sophomore season, but due to the delay in production caused by last year's writers strike, the second season wouldn't be ready until 2025. That, according to insiders, would have resulted in increased marketing costs due to the show being off the air for an extended period of time ...

