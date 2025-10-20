In brief: 'Weapons' gets HBO Max release date and more

Weapons is about to be streaming just in time for spooky season. The film arrives to HBO Max on Oct. 24. It will also debut on HBO linear on Oct. 25. Josh Brolin, Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich star in the film directed by Zach Cregger. It follows what happens when all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night ...

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's upcoming rom-com has a release date. The A24 film The Drama will debut in theaters on April 3, 2026, ABC Audio has confirmed. Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates also star in the film from Dream Scenario director Kristoffer Borgli. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, sources say its rumored the film will follow a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple's big day ...

Jake Lacy is set to join the upcoming series Furious at Hulu. Deadline reports the actor has been added to the cast of the previously untitled series that is loosely inspired by the 1987 film Black Widow. Emmy Rossum will star in and executive produce the show, which also features Lola Petticrew, Scoot McNairy and Quincy Tyler Bernstine ...

