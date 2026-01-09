Britney Spears may be making a return to the stage “very soon”

Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she will never perform in the United States again, but hopes she will be performing in the UK or Australia ‘very soon’, sharing a photo of herself at the 2002 American Music Awards.

The caption read:

Sending this piano to my son this year!!!Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes...but I walked through the fire to save my life... I willnever perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son... in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!

Britney, who shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has previously shared footage of her son playing the piano and posted a mirror selfie with him on Instagram. Despite being estranged from much of her family after the end of her conservatorship, Britney indicated she was on better terms with her sons in recent social media updates.