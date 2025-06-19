Bruce Springsteen says Jeremy Allen White was 'wonderfully tolerant' on 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' set

Bruce Springsteen was often seen on the New Jersey set of the upcoming movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Rolling Stone that while he enjoyed his time there, it wasn't always easy seeing his life acted out in front of him.

Springsteen is played by Jeremy Allen White in the film, and Bruce says of being on set, "I'm sure it was much worse for the actor than for me."

"Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me the days that I would appear on the set," he shares. "I said to him, 'Look, anytime I’m in the way, just give me the look and I’m on my way home.' So the days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there. And it was just fun. It was enjoyable."

Bruce does say there was "some unusualness" watching the film being made "because the movie involves, in some ways, some of the most painful days of my life. But it was a great project."

He says White and Jeremy Strong, who plays his manager, Jon Landau, are "both fantastic, terrific in it as were all the other actors." Springsteen adds that Stephen Graham, who plays his dad, is "out of this world" and that everyone involved in the film "were all tremendous."

But Springsteen wasn’t always around for the more emotional scenes. He says, "If there was a scene coming up that was sometimes really deeply personal, I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn’t want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss' efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It hits theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.