Bubba Wallace makes history at Indy with win at Brickyard 400 The first Black NASCAR driver to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace made history on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He became the first Black driver to win a race at Indy.

Bubba took the checkered flag for a win at the Brickyard 400. The 3rd victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Congratulations Bubba!

Bubba Wallace (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)