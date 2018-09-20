By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston was sued Tuesday by the Arizona Uber driver who has accused him of sexual assault by groping her in March 2016.

The woman — identified only as Kate P. in the federal court papers — is seeking more than $75,000 in damages after she said Winston grabbed her crotch in the drive-through of a Mexican restaurant.

Tuesday’s development comes weeks after an eight-month NFL investigation determined that he touched the woman “in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent.” It also comes as Winston — who has not been criminally charged in the incident — approaches the final game of a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“She is unimpressed by his continued lack of honesty or awareness into his behavior,” Kate P.’s attorney, John Clune, said Tuesday. “Maybe a more direct financial penalty will get his attention. He needs to learn from this and have some genuine insight or pay the penalty.

“She knows that she might be just a speed bump for him in his football career, but she is not going to be a small one.”

The civil lawsuit — filed in the U.S. District Court for Arizona — features little new information but reiterates previously reported details of the allegation.

The Bucs declined to comment Tuesday.