'Buffy' stars react to Nicholas Brendon's death at 54

Clockwise from top left: Alyson Hannigan as Willow Rosenberg, Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia Chase, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy and Nicholas Brendon as Xander Harris in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." (Getty Images, FILE)

Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars are mourning the loss of actor Nicholas Brendon, who died at 54.

Brendon, who portrayed Xander Harris on the long-running supernatural drama, was a central figure in the series' original cast and remained closely connected to fans of the show in the years that followed.

Alyson Hannigan, who starred alongside Brendon for years on the series, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on Friday, reflecting on their friendship.

"My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers," she wrote. "I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy, also honored Brendon with a deeply personal post, referencing a poignant line tied to the show's themes of identity and belonging.

"They'll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn't chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it," Gellar wrote. "But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody's watching me."

She added, "I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."

Other Buffy stars to pay tribute to Brendon include David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the show before moving to his own spinoff; Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia, a love interest of Brendon's character; and Emma Caulfield, who played former demon Anya, who also became a love interest for Brendon's character.

The news of Brendon's death was confirmed in a statement shared on his official Facebook page, revealing he passed away in his sleep from natural causes. The message described him as "passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create," noting that in recent years he had turned his focus to painting and art, which he often shared with loved ones and fans.

His death marks another loss for the Buffy community. In 2025, Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy's younger sister, Dawn Summers, also passed away.

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