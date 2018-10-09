By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

When sheriff’s deputies found a small amount of marijuana on a teen in Jonesboro, Georgia, they took an unconventional approach: Instead of arresting him, they called his father.

Officials said the ordeal ended in the arrest of the teen’s alleged drug dealer and the seizure of several guns and drugs.

The teen, who was not identified, was pulled over Friday. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found marijuana in a bag. Deputies called the teen’s father.

“When the Father arrived, he was not pleased and wanted to know where his son was getting his weed from,”the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The Father then forced his son to tell the Deputies who sold it to him and where.”

The dad forced his son to tell the deputies where he got the drugs, according to the statement. The teen allegedly told police it was Damarcus Brown.

Brown was later arrested on unspecified charges after deputies said they saw him selling drugs at an Exxon gas station in Riverdale, Georgia. Authorities found drugs in his vehicle and a gun and more drugs at his home.

“If it was not for a good strong father willing and able to do the right thing for his son and community, Brown would still be selling drugs and in possession of guns today,” the sheriff’s office said.