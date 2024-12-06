A cane-grinding family tradition continues

My family’s farmland in Northwest Florida is used to grow several different kinds of crops, one of which is sugar cane. Each year on the day after Thanksgiving, we all gather for a mini family reunion. The get together is also to celebrate the annual cane grinding.

Stalks of sugar cane are fed into a grinder where the juice gets squeezed out of the stalks. Then the cane juice is boiled down in a large vat until it reaches the perfect temperature. It is then bottled as fresh cane syrup!

It’s a tradition that dates back several generations in my father’s family. I’m happy to see that the art of cane grinding continues to this day and is being passed down through the family.

Sweet! :)







