A cane-grinding family tradition continues

The art of grinding sugar cane and boiling it into syrup

fresh homemade pure sugar cane syrup
By JoJo

My family’s farmland in Northwest Florida is used to grow several different kinds of crops, one of which is sugar cane. Each year on the day after Thanksgiving, we all gather for a mini family reunion. The get together is also to celebrate the annual cane grinding.

Stalks of sugar cane are fed into a grinder where the juice gets squeezed out of the stalks. Then the cane juice is boiled down in a large vat until it reaches the perfect temperature. It is then bottled as fresh cane syrup!

It’s a tradition that dates back several generations in my father’s family. I’m happy to see that the art of cane grinding continues to this day and is being passed down through the family.

Sweet! :)



0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!