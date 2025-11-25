Cardi B turned her and Stefon Diggs’ new baby’s umbilical cord into jewelry It’s covered in gold

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Here’s what Cardi B did with her and Stefon Diggs’ new baby’s umbilical cord. It was turned into a piece of jewelry.

The umbilical cord is wrapped around a piece of metal until it forms a heart shape. It’s then dehydrated before it’s turned into gold.

Cardi also had the same company convert the baby’s placenta into edible capsules.

Apparently, that is a whole thing these days with some mommies.

That’s a waaayy deep dive into mommy-ness, right there!

