Cardi B turned her and Stefon Diggs’ new baby’s umbilical cord into jewelry

It’s covered in gold

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Here’s what Cardi B did with her and Stefon Diggs’ new baby’s umbilical cord. It was turned into a piece of jewelry.

The umbilical cord is wrapped around a piece of metal until it forms a heart shape. It’s then dehydrated before it’s turned into gold.

Cardi also had the same company convert the baby’s placenta into edible capsules.

Apparently, that is a whole thing these days with some mommies.

That’s a waaayy deep dive into mommy-ness, right there!

Here’s What Cardi B Did With Her & Stefon Diggs’ New Baby’s Umbilical Cord

NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!