Cardi B turned her and Stefon Diggs’ new baby’s umbilical cord into jewelry

Here’s what Cardi B did with her and Stefon Diggs’ new baby’s umbilical cord. It was turned into a piece of jewelry.
The umbilical cord is wrapped around a piece of metal until it forms a heart shape. It’s then dehydrated before it’s turned into gold.
Cardi also had the same company convert the baby’s placenta into edible capsules.
Apparently, that is a whole thing these days with some mommies.
That’s a waaayy deep dive into mommy-ness, right there!
