Megyn Kelly jokes about her unemployment on way to jury duty

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former “Today” host Megyn Kelly laughed off her unemployment in a social media post Thursday morning as she was heading to jury duty in New York.

“About to begin jury duty this morning. Slightly concerned about the effectiveness of the ‘I’m far too busy’ excuse this time,” the former host of “Megyn Kelly Today” posted on Twitter.

Kelly, 48, doesn’t have to worry about missing a paycheck if she is picked for the jury. She recently settled with NBC for the remainder of her three-year, $69 million contract, meaning she’ll receive about $30 million.

She was removed from her show in October after backlash over her defense of the use of “blackface” and the network let her go shortly after.