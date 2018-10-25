Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2019

Megyn Kelly jokes about her unemployment on way to jury duty

What You Need To Know: Megyn Kelly

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

Former “Today” host Megyn Kelly laughed off her unemployment in a social media post Thursday morning as she was heading to jury duty in New York.

“About to begin jury duty this morning. Slightly concerned about the effectiveness of the ‘I’m far too busy’ excuse this time,” the former host of “Megyn Kelly Today” posted on Twitter.

Kelly, 48, doesn’t have to worry about missing a paycheck if she is picked for the jury. She recently settled with NBC for the remainder of her three-year, $69 million contract, meaning she’ll receive about $30 million.

She was removed from her show in October after backlash over her defense of the use of “blackface” and the network let her go shortly after.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune

Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California.
 
 
