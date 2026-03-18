Central Florida Community Events week of March 16, 2026

Go Fund Me for Shantell

On March 4th, 2026, my mother Shantell — a mother of 16 and the heart of our family — was struck by a drunk driver while riding her motorcycle in Daytona after attending Bike Week. She was simply exiting a Wawa when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her.

The impact left her with two broken arms, a fractured breastplate, and a shattered pelvis. She underwent emergency surgery the next morning, and while the procedure went well, her recovery will be long and difficult. She now has a metal plate in each shoulder, two rods in her right arm, and one in her left.

I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, everyday living costs, and transportation needs while she heals. My mother is also a small business owner, and being unable to work has added even more financial strain.

If you’d like to support her in another way, you can also visit her restaurant, Shantell’s Just Until, located at 503 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL. Every bit of support — whether through donations, prayers, or stopping by the restaurant — means the world to us.

Thank you for helping my mother on her road to recovery.

Here’s the GoFundMe link:

Fundraiser by shantell williams : Strength and Care for Shantell’s Recovery

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