Posted: October 26, 2018

Cesar Sayoc Jr.: What we know about the man arrested for sending package bombs

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

A man has been taken into custody in Florida in connection with a series of package bombs sent to prominent Democrats and others across the country, the Justice Department says.

The suspect, identified by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested Friday in Plantation, Florida, about 20 miles from Miami.Authorities charged Sayoc with five federal crimes after his arrest, including illegal mailing of explosives, interstate transportation of explosives, making threats against former presidents and other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday at a news conference.

Here’s what various media outlets are reporting about the man arrested in connection with sending suspicious packages:

Sayoc has a criminal history in Florida dating back to 1991.

Records show he has faced felony theft, drug and fraud charges.

The Times is reporting that he has been accused of threatening to use a bomb.

He has an Aventura, Florida, address. Aventura is about 20 miles from Miami, and about the same distance from Plantation.

He has some ties to New York.The arrest happened without incident.

He was arrested at an Auto Zone car parts store.

A white van was taken from in front of the Auto Zone in Plantation Friday morning.

Five sealed warrants were issued in New York City on Thursday for Sayoc.

12 devices were intercepted, none of them were detonated.

 

Devices were sent to:

Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton

Former President Barack Obama

Democrat donor George Soros

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters – two devices sent to Waters

Former Attorney Gen. Eric Holder

Actor Robert De Niro

Former Vice President Joe Biden – two devices sent to Biden

Former national intelligence director James Clapper

Former CIA Director John Brennan

Sen. Cory Booker

