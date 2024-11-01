Check out first look at Barry Keoghan in 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Netflix has released its first look at Barry Keoghan in the new Peaky Blinders movie.



The photo features Keoghan's character sporting the signature Peaky Blinders cap as he leans out the window of a truck. Details of his character have not yet been revealed.



Production is currently underway on the film in the U.K., with Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby. Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth are also joining the cast.



Netflix teases the film will be the "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga," which ran from 2013 to 2022.

Show creator — and the movie's writer — Steven Knight previously called it "an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story," adding, "No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

The film is said to take place during the World War II period.

