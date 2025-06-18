Chef Anne Burrell Food Network star has died at 55

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Dinner with Anne Burrell and Marc Murphy part of the Bank of America Dinner Series at Chefs Club on October 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Known as much for her trademark upswept hairstyles, as for her culinary skills, Chef Anne Burrell was the long-time host of the reality show, Worst Cooks in America, and appeared on other Food Network shows, including Chef Wanted, Chopped, and Food Network Star.

She most recently appeared in the cooking competition show House of Knives, which premiered in March.

Burrell is the author of the 2011 New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rockstar. Two years later, she published her second book, Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower. She also taught at the Institute of Culinary Education.

Anne Burrell was married to Stuart Claxton, whom she met on the dating app, Bumble in 2018. They became engaged in 2020 and married a year later. Anne is also survived by her stepson, Javier, her mother, her sister and her brother, according to People.

No further details surrounding her death have been announced yet.

Anne Burrell was 55.

