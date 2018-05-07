Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: May 07, 2018

Childish Gambino “This is America” Video

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Actor Donald Glover’s musical alter ego goes by the name of Childish Gambino.

He hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend, and was also the musical guest.

Check out the video of the song he performed…”This is America.”

It is powerful. There’s so much going on in this video, you need to watch it many times to try and catch it all.

http://smarturl.it/TcIgA

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation