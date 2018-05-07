Childish Gambino “This is America” Video

By jojooneal95

Actor Donald Glover’s musical alter ego goes by the name of Childish Gambino.

He hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend, and was also the musical guest.

Check out the video of the song he performed…”This is America.”

It is powerful. There’s so much going on in this video, you need to watch it many times to try and catch it all.

