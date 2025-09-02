Chloë Grace Moretz announces marriage to partner Kate Harrison

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025, in Avignon, France. (Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Chloë Grace Moretz married her partner Kate Harrison over Labor Day Weekend.

The pair, who got engaged on Jan. 1 after seven years together, confirmed their nuptials over the weekend in an interview with Vogue, giving the outlet an inside look at their final fittings at the Louis Vuitton Atelier in Paris, France.

Moretz tied the knot with Harrison, a photographer and model, at the same venue in a private ceremony.

"We are overwhelmed in a good way," Moretz told Vogue while awaiting her completed dress in the couple's suite at the Le Bristol hotel.

Both women wore bespoke Nicolas Ghesquière designs for their big day, with Moretz in an old Hollywood-inspired light blue gown with matching veil, and Harrison in a white embellished bustier and skirt accompanied by a birdcage veil in front and a cathedral length veil in the back.

The pair changed into separate second looks following their ceremony, with Moretz sporting white trousers and cutout blazer with a cowboy hat and Harrison wearing a bodice and trousers set with a sheer overlay and covered buttons down the front, according to Vogue.

In an Instagram post Monday, Moretz thanked Louis Vuitton and its women's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, who designed both her ceremony and after-party looks.

"Words can't begin to express how this feels," Moretz wrote. "Your generosity, artistry, dedication and kindness knows no bounds," she continued. "We feel so incredibly grateful. Thank you doesn't even begin to cut it, but, thank you. Your vision made our day all the more meaningful."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.