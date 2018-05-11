Now Playing
Posted: January 22, 2019

Chris Brown released from custody following rape allegation in Paris

What You Need To Know: Chris Brown

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PARIS —

The Paris prosecutor’s office said that singer Chris Brown has been released from custody over rape allegations against him.

Authorities in Paris had detained Brown on Monday following a rape allegation, according to multiple reports.

The singer-songwriter was taken into custody after a 24-year-old woman claimed she was assaulted by Brown in a hotel room last week, according to BBC News

He remained in custody Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated rape and drug infractions,  according to The Associated Press. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015, but has continued to have run-ins with police.

An unidentified official told the AP that the woman who filed a rape complaint against Brown in Paris said she met the singer and his friends at a nightclub overnight on Jan. 15-16 and that they all went to a hotel in central Paris afterward. According to BBC News, two other men, including Brown’s bodyguard, were also detained after the alleged incident.

Brown has not commented on the report.

In France, aggravated rape is a crime that carries a punishment of 20 years imprisonment upon conviction, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.

Authorities continue to investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

