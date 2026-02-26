Chris Evans, Demi Moore and more to present at this year's Oscars

Chris Evans attends the premiere of 'Sacrifice' during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 6, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The latest batch of Oscars presenters has been revealed.

Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year's ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming weeks, they announced.

Conan O'Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The 98th Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

