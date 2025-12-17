You know them by heart, and sing them every year. Here are the Christmas songs that have landed in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10.
The Christmas songs that ruled the charts
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
Get the new Star 94.5 app!
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!