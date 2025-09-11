'Christy': Sydney Sweeney transforms into a boxing champion in film's trailer

Sydney Sweeney is a boxing champion in the trailer for Christy.

Black Bear released the official trailer for the new film based on the life of boxer Christy Martin on Thursday.

David Michôd co-wrote and directed the movie, which also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian and Chad Coleman.

"Christy Martin (Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Foster)," the film's synopsis reads. "But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life."

The trailer shows off the physical transformation Sweeney went through to play Martin in the film. We also see scenes of her in the boxing ring taking punches and throwing swings.

"I think I found my thing," Sweeney's Martin says in the trailer. "I bet most people go their entire lives and they don't even know what their thing is."

Christy arrives in theaters on Nov. 7.

