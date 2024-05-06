Citing mental health, Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt announces she is resigning title

2023 Miss USA pageant winner Noelia Voigt announced Monday that she had "made the very tough decision" to resign from the title, citing her mental health.

Voigt, who won the title of Miss Utah USA 2023 in April last year, made the announcement in an Instagram post. The official Miss USA account later confirmed the news in a separate post.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," Voigt wrote. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves."

"My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe," she continued. "Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023. I am grateful for the love and support of the fans, old and new, my family, my friends, my coaches, former state and local directors, and my darling beloved Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia [Srivastava]."

Voigt wrote, "I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you's to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you'll stick around to see what's next."

The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organizations addressed the news, saying in part, "We respect and support Noelia's decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."

