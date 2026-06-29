Community events around Central Florida the week of June 29, 2026

Dancehall Fitness 2026
Honor Flight transporting veterans to Washington, D.C.
UNCF Walk Run for Education, Nov 14, 2026, Blue Jacket Park-2501 General Rees Ave., Orlando
Community Town Hall Meeting Thursday, July 2, 2026, 6:30pm, Gethsemane Baptist Church-560 S. Bay St., Eustis, FL
City of Orlando Aquatics 2026 Summer Programs
Pine Hills Community Council presents The People’s Hob Nob & Straw Poll, Wednesday, July 8, 2026, 5pm to 8pm, Central Florida Fairgrounds Main Hall-4603 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando
5TH Annual BIPOC