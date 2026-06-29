Community events around Central Florida the week of June 29, 2026

Find out what’s scheduled

By JoJo

Dancehall Fitness 2026

Dancehall Fit Online Classes

Honor Flight transporting veterans to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight Oct 17, 2026 Screenshot

UNCF Walk Run for Education, Nov 14, 2026, Blue Jacket Park-2501 General Rees Ave., Orlando

UNCF Walk Run for Education Nov 14, 2026




Community Town Hall Meeting Thursday, July 2, 2026, 6:30pm, Gethsemane Baptist Church-560 S. Bay St., Eustis, FL

COMMUNITY TOWN HALL JULY 2 2026

City of Orlando Aquatics 2026 Summer Programs

Summer Aquatics 1 2026
Summer Aquatics 2 2026

Pine Hills Community Council presents The People’s Hob Nob & Straw Poll, Wednesday, July 8, 2026, 5pm to 8pm, Central Florida Fairgrounds Main Hall-4603 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando

HOB NOB & STRAW POLL JULY 8, 2026

5TH Annual BIPOC

MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS JULY 11, 2026

NAACP West Volusia Branch Education Expo 2026, Saturday, July 11, Chisholm Center-520 S. Clara Avenue, Deland, Florida

NAACP Education Expo July 11, 2026

Orange Blossom Family Health Back to School Resource Fair July 18, 2026-4426 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando

ORANGE BLOSSOM FAMILY HEALTH RESOURCE FAIR JULY 18 2026

Center for Multicultural Wellness & Prevention 30th Anniversary Gala Celebration, July 18, 2026, 6pm to 11pm, Doubletree Hotel-5780 Major Blvd, Orlando

Center for Multicultural Awareness Anniversary Gala July 18, 2026

MediSoul Free 6-Week Nutrition Class

MEDISOUL NUTRITION CLASS 2026

2026 Florida Asthma Coalition Summit, July 24, 2026, 8:30am-4:30pm, Lakeland Regional Health Hollis Cancer Center

To register visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FAC26Reg

(Star 94.5’s JoJo-guest speaker)

Florida Asthma Coalition Summit July 24, 2026

The BELAC Foundation Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk, Saturday, July 25, 2026, 8am, Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake-Orlando

BELAC 5k July 25, 2026

Youth Cycle Club 2026

Youth Cycle Club 2026

Orange County Democratic Black Caucus Hob Nob Thursday, July 30, 2026, Winter Park Community Center-721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park

OCDBC Hob Nob July 30, 2026

Awaken Your Hips Free Workshop Friday, July 31, 2026, 6pm, DeLand Chisholm Center-520 S. Clara Ave., DeLand

Awaken Your Hips Workshop July 2026

Central Florida Diaper Bank Mobile Distributions August 2026

DIAPER BANK AUGUST 2026
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