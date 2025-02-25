Check out this Community Resource Fair going on this Saturday, March 1st at Mt. Sinai SDA Church from 1pm to 4pm. Food Distribution, Health Screenings, Education and more!
- DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight- 7am
Check out this Community Resource Fair going on this Saturday, March 1st at Mt. Sinai SDA Church from 1pm to 4pm. Food Distribution, Health Screenings, Education and more!
- DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight- 7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!