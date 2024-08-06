Congratulations to Omari Jones for winning the bronze medal in boxing at the 2024 Olympics!

A Major Congratulations to Edgewater High School Alumni, Omari Jones who just won the bronze medal in boxing in the 2024 Olympics!!
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight to 7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy