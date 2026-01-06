Connor Storrie, Janelle James to announce The Actor Awards nominees

The Actor statue on display before the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie and Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James have been tapped to present the nominations for the 32nd annual Actor Awards.

The live nomination announcement will take place on Jan. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room. It will stream on YouTube.

In addition to Storrie and James, the nominations announcement will also feature Grey's Anatomy actor Jason George and Grand Hotel actress Elizabeth McLaughlin as the stunt presenters.

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin will also appear during the nominations announcement broadcast to give opening remarks.

The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA is the new name for the ceremony formerly known as the SAG Awards.

According to the guild, which announced the name change on Nov. 14, 2025, this decision was made in order to align the show's name with the physical statuette itself, which is known as The Actor.

"Evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense," SAG-AFTRA said at the time in a FAQ section on its website. "We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences – we honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show."

The guild also said that as the awards ceremony has expanded its global audience due to streaming on Netflix, the timing felt right to make the name change so as to "step confidently into the show’s next era."

