Crunchy edge or gooey middle: Which brownie piece do you reach for?

Brownie lovers are very passionate about the crunchiness of their brownies. They either go for the gooey middle or the outer, crunchy edges. There are even edge-only brownie pans!
Which type of brownie piece do you grab from the pan?
Brownie lovers are very passionate about the crunchiness of their brownies. They either go for the gooey middle or the outer, crunchy edges. There are even edge-only brownie pans!
Which type of brownie piece do you grab from the pan?
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!