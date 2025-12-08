Crunchy edge or gooey middle: Which brownie piece do you reach for?

Brownies
By Heather Taylor

Brownie lovers are very passionate about the crunchiness of their brownies. They either go for the gooey middle or the outer, crunchy edges. There are even edge-only brownie pans!

Which type of brownie piece do you grab from the pan?

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!