Dallas Mavs advance to the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 01: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics defends Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at the TD Garden on March 01, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)