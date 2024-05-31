Congratulations to the Dallas Mavericks for making the NBA Finals as they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves last night 124-103. This should be a great NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves! Who do you think will win? I will wait to make my prediction before Game 1 on June 6th!
Dallas Mavs advance to the NBA Finals
