Dallas Mavs advance to the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 01: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics defends Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at the TD Garden on March 01, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

By DJ Millennium

Congratulations to the Dallas Mavericks for making the NBA Finals as they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves last night 124-103. This should be a great NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves! Who do you think will win? I will wait to make my prediction before Game 1 on June 6th!



DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

