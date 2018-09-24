Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: September 24, 2018

Dallas police fire officer accused of shooting neighbor inside his home

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Guyger and Botham split

Dallas police announced Monday that Amber Guyger, the officer accused of shooting and killing her neighbor in his apartment earlier this month, has been fired.

Guyger was off-duty when she shot and killed Botham Shem Jean, 26, on Sept. 6, according to authorities. She told investigators she had mistaken Jean’s apartment for her own.

Jean family attorneys and protesters have called for her

firing following the shooting.

Guyger joined the Dallas Police Department in November 2013.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.star945.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE