Posted: September 24, 2018
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Dallas police announced Monday that Amber Guyger, the officer accused of shooting and killing her neighbor in his apartment
earlier this month, has been fired.
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD)
September 24, 2018
Guyger was off-duty when she shot and killed Botham Shem Jean, 26, on Sept. 6, according to authorities. She told investigators
she had mistaken Jean’s apartment for her own.
Jean family attorneys and protesters have called for her
firing following the shooting.
Guyger joined the Dallas Police Department in November 2013.
