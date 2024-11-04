'Dancing with the Stars' to celebrate its 500th episode: What to expect

Dancing with the Stars is approaching its 500th episode and the show is celebrating the milestone in a big way.

The show will kick off with a dance number to "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, which will be choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

The dance number will be a nod to the first episode of the show, which aired in 2005 and opened with a dance to "Crazy in Love," according to a press release for the upcoming episode.

Familiar faces from over the years will also return to the ballroom, the press release stated.

Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been a judge on DWTS since the show first premiered, spoke about the forthcoming 500th episode during a Nov. 4 appearance on Good Morning America.

"It just feels like it keeps getting better and better, and that's such an honor — especially after so many seasons. Thirty-three?!" she gushed.

Inaba praised the "new vibe" of the show in its current form, which features her alongside her fellow original judge Bruno Tonioli and fan-favorite pro-turned-judge Derek Hough on the judging panel and Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro as co-hosts.

Will the judges dance during the 500th episode? "[That's] the big question," Inaba teased. "You'll have to tune in to see that."

In addition to the big celebration, the season's remaining couples will perform dance numbers paying tribute to past memorable dances.

The couples will also take part in the Instant Dance Challenge during a second round dance on the show, where they won't know the style or the song until five minutes before performing it live.

The 500th episode will air on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET and simulcast live across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.

