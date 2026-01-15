Danielle Brooks, Lewis Pullman to reveal 2026 Oscar nominations

The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

The hosts for the 2026 Oscar nominations have been announced.

Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, it was revealed on Good Morning America Thursday that actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will be revealing all the nominees.

Brooks, who is an Oscar nominee for her role in The Color Purple, was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in the hit HBO Max series, Peacemaker.

The actress also recently starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the Amazon Prime holiday film, Oh. What. Fun.

Pullman is known for starring in several blockbuster films including Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel's Thunderbolts.

The actor was nominated for an Emmy in 2024 for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for his performance in the hit Apple TV+ show Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson.

He most recently starred in The Testament of Ann Lee alongside Amanda Seyfried, which has been nominated for several awards so far this season, including two Critics Choice Awards for best actress and best song and one Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy.

Nominations voting for the 98th Academy Awards will conclude tomorrow and will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, on Good Morning America.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Conan O'Brien will return as host for the second year in a row.

