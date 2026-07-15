Danny McBride to make directorial debut with new 'G.I. Joe' film

Danny McBride is set to direct Paramount's upcoming G.I. Joe movie.

The actor will make his directorial debut by helming the upcoming film based on the classic Hasbro toy franchise, ABC Audio has learned. He also penned the movie's script.

The currently untitled G.I. Joe movie is keeping its plot details under wraps for the time being. G.I. Joe remains a priority IP for Paramount, sources told ABC Audio.

The G.I. Joe toy line launched in the '60s. It garnered even more popularity in the '80s after inspiring a popular animated TV series, which introduced characters such as Duke, Snake Eyes and Roadblock.

Three previous G.I. Joe movies have been released by Paramount. The first was 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra starring Channing Tatum; the second was 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation starring Dwyane Johnson and Bruce Willis; and the third was 2021's Snake Eyes spinoff starring Henry Golding.

McBride is known for creating and starring in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Some of his film credits include Pineapple Express, Tropic Thunder and Alien: Covenant.

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