'Daredevil: Born Again' goes through massive shake-up, looks to be reborn with new creative team

Fans of Matt Murdock will have to wait a bit longer to find out what he’s been up to.

The upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again is going through a massive shake-up. The original version of the show is officially dead and looking to, well, be reborn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel plans to undergo a massive creative overhaul of the project and has parted ways with the show's head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman.

The series shot only a handful of the scheduled 18-order batch of episodes prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike in June. Marvel head Kevin Feige is now planning an entire creative reboot of the series.

Apparently, after Feige and other executives reviewed the available footage, they decided the show was not working. They now plan to move forward with a new vision, and are on the search for new writers and directors for the project.

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the blind superhero-lawyer, in a role he reprises after playing him for three seasons on the popular Netflix series Daredevil.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Studios.

