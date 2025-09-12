David Bowie’s favorite songs listed on newly discovered document

NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Musician David Bowie speaks onstage while accepting the Webby Lifetime Achievement award at the 11th Annual Webby Awards at Chipriani Wall Street on June 5, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

A list of David Bowie’s favorite songs has been released ahead of the opening of the David Bowie Centre in London.

Described as a “permanent home for David Bowie’s archive”, the center will house 90,000 artifacts from Bowie’s life.

One piece in the collection is a document with Bowie’s favorite songs. Titled “Memo for radio show- list of favourite records”, the note lists fifteen songs by artists including Miles Davis, The Beatles, and Sonic Youth.

Here is the complete list:

Ralph Vaughan Williams – “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis”

Richard Strauss – “Four Last Songs”

Alan Freed and His Rock ’N’ Roll Band – “Right Now Right Now”

Little Richard – “True Fine Mama”

The Hollywood Argyles – “Sho Know a Lot About Love”

Miles Davis – “Some Day My Prince Will Come”

Charles Mingus – “Ecclusiastics”

Jeff Beck – “Beck’s Bolero”

Legendary Stardust Cowboy – “I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship”

The Beatles – “Across the Universe”

Ronnie Spector – “Try Some, Buy Some”

Roxy Music – “Mother of Pearl”

Edgar Froese – “Epsilon in Malaysian Pale”

The Walker Brothers – “The Electrician”Sonic Youth – “Tom Violence”