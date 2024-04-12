Deadpool and Wolverine riff for the crowd as Disney lays out its slate at CinemaCon

At the 2024 CinemaCon Convention in Las Vegas Thursday, ABC News' parent company, Disney, teased the forthcoming offerings from its bench of properties, including Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the presentation began with a video message from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, both in their respective Deadpool & Wolverine costumes, warning people to silence their cellphones. They also showed off their forthcoming movie's R rating — a Marvel Studios first — when a ringing phone caused Wolvie to lose his cool and drop some f-bombs.

20th Century Studios officially kicked things off by playing 13 minutes of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, opening nationwide on May 10.

Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Amy Poehler, the voice of Joy, introduced 35 minutes of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, opening June 14.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige then welcomed Cap himself, Anthony Mackie, to talk up Captain America: Brave New World, opening February 14, 2025. Attendees saw an action scene featuring Mackie and Harrison Ford, who plays President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Feige then welcomed Shawn Levy to introduce an exclusive look at his Deadpool & Wolverine film, coming to theaters July 26.

Searchlight Pictures sneak-peeked Kinds of Kindness, director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone's June 21 follow-up to their Oscar-winning Poor Things.

Other sneak peeks included Alien: Romulus, opening August 16; 2025's spy thriller The Amateur, starring Oscar winner Rami Malek and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan; and Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney's follow-up to Jon Favreau's 2019's blockbuster, introduced by its Oscar-winning director, Barry Jenkins.

Dwayne Johnson closed things out by hyping up Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana 2, opening in theaters on November 27.

