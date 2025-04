Delta plane catches fire at Orlando International Airport Giant flames were coming from the plane’s tailpipe

A scary day at Orlando International Airport on Monday (4/21) when a Delta plane had an engine fire on the tarmac as it was getting ready to take off for Atlanta.

Giant flames seen coming from the plane’s tailpipe forced an evacuation of over 200 passengers and crew members.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

