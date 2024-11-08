DeRay Davis says comedians should be able to “spar” like Katt Williams and still be friends

DeRay Davis comments on Katt Williams: "You can't spar and still be friends?" Davis called for a "comedy battle" between fellow comedians.

Comedian DeRay Davis made waves this January when he commented on Katt Williams during an interview with TMZ Hip Hop. Davis wanted to see his fellow comedians square off, saying “I think they should take it to the stage, all of ’em. I’m willing to participate.”

Now the comic is reiterating his call for a comedy battle. “I‘m always in a comedy battle with myself,” Davis says. “It‘s a sport. So you‘re saying that when the sport time come up, you can’t spar and still be friends?”

Although Katt Williams didn‘t mention DeRay Davis while calling out other comics in his explosive interview this year, Davis is confident that he‘s qualified to speak on it. “Katt called me a week after. You know what I‘m saying? These are my friends. But I‘m not fixing to get on the Internet and have to prove to the people who don’t know what’s going on.”

At the end of the day, Davis says the back and forth jabs are healthy for comedy. “It‘s all pain at some point, whether it be yours or somebody else‘s. And the fact we’re able to take that and make it into medicine is crazy already to me. So if we can have the knowledge that we do that, and still not be able to roast, to talk about each other?”

What do you think? Is DeRay Davis out of line to be talking about Katt, or has he earned the right to speak on it?

©2024 Cox Media Group