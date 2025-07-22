Derek Hough, wife Hayley Erbert Hough announce they are expecting

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, are going to be parents.

The couple announced the news with an Instagram video Tuesday.

"We can't believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small," Erbert Hough wrote in the caption of the joint post.

In the video, the couple share a warm embrace before Erbert Hough reveals a series of sonograms.

The couple got engaged in June 2022 and tied the knot on Aug. 26, 2023, in Monterey County, California.

News of Erbert Hough's pregnancy comes a year and a half after she was hospitalized for an emergency craniectomy following a performance on Hough's Symphony of Dance tour.

An emergency craniectomy is a type of brain surgery typically performed in emergency situations, which relieves pressure on the brain. During the procedure, a surgeon removes a piece of skull, which is later replaced during a surgery called a cranioplasty, according to StatPearls, an online library published in the National Library of Medicine.

Two weeks after the emergency craniectomy, Erbert Hough also underwent a cranioplasty surgery, which is "to repair cranial defects in both cosmetic and functional ways," according to the National Library of Medicine.

In October 2024, the couple performed on Dancing with the Stars during the show's "Dedication Night."

Hough called his wife his "beautiful miracle" during the episode and said that he was "impressed by her strength."

Erbert Hough called her husband her "rock throughout it all."

Following Tuesday's announcement, the couple's comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from their DWTS family.

"Truly no words can match this blessing!!!!" DWTS pro Britt Stewart commented. "Auntie Britt is ready! Love you both so much."

Peta Murgatroyd added, "Love you guys! Congratulations!!"

