'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland' trailer features new villain

The first trailer for Disney's Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is here.

The next installment in the popular Descendants franchise, which follows the children of Disney heroes and villains, sees the return of Red and Chloe, played by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker. The new trailer was released Friday.

This time around, Red and Chloe are forced to deal with the fallout of a changing past and face a new villain named Maddox Hatter, portrayed by Leonardo Nam, as they try to save the Queen of Hearts and Wonderland.

Rita Ora reprises her role as the Queen of Hearts, with Paolo Montalban as King Charming, Melanie Paxson returning as the Fairy Godmother and Brandy as Cinderella.

Wicked Wonderland will also welcome new cast members Liamani Segura as Pink, Red's younger sister; Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, Maddox's son; and Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, Luisa Madrigal's son.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premieres on Disney Channel on July 16 and will be available to stream on Disney+ starting July 17.

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