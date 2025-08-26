Devon Walker departs 'Saturday Night Live' ahead of season 51

Devon Walker is saying goodbye to Studio 8H.

The comedian, who has been part of the Saturday Night Live cast for the past three seasons, has announced he will not return for the upcoming season 51.

"me and baby broke up," Walker captioned an Instagram carousel announcing the decision.

Walker also shared a longer statement, which he titled, "wait..did he quit or did he get fired?"

"To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they're not. That's the deal," Walker wrote.

The comedian goes on to describe the three seasons he spent with the late-night comedy sketch series.

"Sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as h***," Walker said. "We made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f***** up lil family."

Walker said he plans to go on vacation to Japan, and when he returns, he wants to be in a prestige drama.

"Ideally something with Julianne Moore," he wrote.

His former SNL castmate Chloe Fineman commented on Walker's post, "I'll miss being your pregnant wife all the time!!!!!"

Previous SNL cast members Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah also sent support Walker's way.

"You were great on it. A true star," Killam commented, while Pharoah wrote: "Great work my brother! Onward and Upward."

Walker joined SNL as a featured player in 2022. He was promoted ahead of the 50th season of the show last year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.