Diane Keaton's cause of death revealed by family, report says

The cause of death of Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has reportedly been revealed.

Keaton, 79, died on Oct. 11 of pneumonia, according to People magazine, which cited a statement from the actress' family. The statement also expressed thanks for "the extraordinary messages of love and support" from fans following her death.

Details were not immediately available when her death was confirmed on Saturday.

At the time, the Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical call to Keaton's Brentwood home at 8:08 a.m. local time on Saturday and took a patient to the hospital.

Keaton rose to fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather films, and, in 1978, she won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in Annie Hall.

She is also known for her roles in Play It Again, Sam, Baby Boom, The First Wives Club and the Book Club franchise.

She told ABC News in 2022 that she had been "very fortunate to have many opportunities that came my way."

She said, "What made my life interesting was I had freedom. You know, that I had the opportunity to make my choices with time as it went on."

Upon learning the news of Keaton's death, many across Hollywood mourned the actress on social media, including her co-stars over the years, like Mary Steenburgen, Goldie Hawn and filmmaker Nancy Meyers, who worked with Keaton on Something's Gotta Give and Father of the Bride.

The family's statement published by People went on to say: "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

