Did we just get a Boys II Men reunion?

Boys II Men
Boys II Men Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images (Mike Coppola)
By Gustavo Chacon

In case you missed it, all four Boys II Men took the stage together in Las Vegas this past Sunday. Yes, Michael McCary, dressed in all black, joined Wanya, Nathan, and Shawn, dressed in all white. Just like the “Waters Run Dry” video. They joked about going “off the cuff”, singing “In The Still Of The Night”, acapella of course. Michael kicked it off with his signature bass vocals that fans missed after his departure.

Here’s a snippet of how it went down...

