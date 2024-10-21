Diddy named in 7 new lawsuits

According to CNN and other news outlets, seven new civil lawsuits have been filed against Diddy. That includes two from accusers who say they were minors at the time they were allegedly drugged and assaulted by the music mogul.

Other celebrities are being accused of participating in the alleged assaults, though they are not identified by name.

I am wondering...where were the parents of these minors when these kids were whisked off to these Diddy parties?

These lawsuits just keep on coming in, and I think that soon, we’ll begin to see the names of these “other celebrities” allegedly involved, show up in these lawsuits. I believe they’ll start naming names soon!

We’ll see...

Read more about the latest civil suits: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs named in 7 new lawsuits; other celebrities allegedly involved | CNN

