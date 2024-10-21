Diddy named in 7 new lawsuits

Other celebs alleged involved too

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By JoJo

According to CNN and other news outlets, seven new civil lawsuits have been filed against Diddy. That includes two from accusers who say they were minors at the time they were allegedly drugged and assaulted by the music mogul.

Other celebrities are being accused of participating in the alleged assaults, though they are not identified by name.

I am wondering...where were the parents of these minors when these kids were whisked off to these Diddy parties?

These lawsuits just keep on coming in, and I think that soon, we’ll begin to see the names of these “other celebrities” allegedly involved, show up in these lawsuits. I believe they’ll start naming names soon!

We’ll see...

Read more about the latest civil suits: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs named in 7 new lawsuits; other celebrities allegedly involved | CNN

John Lamparski/WireImage


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!