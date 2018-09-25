Disney pass holder hangs Trump re-election banner in Magic Kingdom

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Those visiting Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park on Sunday might have noticed something unusual hanging in Main Street, U.S.A. – a banner calling for President Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020.

Dion Cini, 49, of New York, said he unfurled the banner and briefly hung it from a balcony overlooking the park’s Town Square with the help of a bystander to garner attention for Trump’s re-election campaign.

Cini told WFTV that the stunt cost him his annual pass, which he has had for 24 years, but he said it was well worth the free advertising.

Video showed a park employee approaching Cini.

“Sir, please remove the banner immediately,” the worker said.

Cini said he took the banner into a restroom, packed it up and changed his hat so no one would recognize him.

He said he has performed similar stunts for the past two years and will continue doing so.