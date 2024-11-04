DJ Millennium at the 2024 World Series!

DJ Millennium’s vacation chronicles led him to Game 5 of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium! Definitely will go down as one of the greatest highlights of my life!
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight-7am
DJ Millennium’s vacation chronicles led him to Game 5 of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium! Definitely will go down as one of the greatest highlights of my life!
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight-7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy